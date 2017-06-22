News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 22

Chris reviewed yesterday’s details from the Seth Williams trial, Joy Behar questioning Democrats’ campaign strategy and seven pounds of illegal snails discovered by customs agents. He spoke with comedian Mitch Fatel, who will be performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.
6:21 Joy Behar questions whether the Democrats strategy of campaigning against Donald Trump is working.
6:35 What’s Trending: Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Kim Kardashian, CIA Hacking, Zima
6:52 Border agents seized seven pounds of live snails.
7:00 The Seth Williams trial is currently focusing on the money he allegedly stole that was supposed to go to his mother’s nursing home care.
7:05 Huffington Post: A win for a woman doesn’t always mean a win for women.
7:20 Chris speaks with comedian Mitch Fatel, who will be performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.
7:37 Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson testified yesterday about Russian interference in the election.
8:00 The Phillies wasted a chance to win a game against the Cardinals last night.
8:05 Donald Trump proposed making the border wall out of solar panels during a rally last night in Iowa.
8:20 10 of the 12 jurors in the Bill Cosby trial wanted to convict the comedian and actor.
8:26 Donald Trump reached out to students whose campaign shirts were altered in their yearbook photos.
8:35 What’s Trending: Onion ring day, HVAC day, Ron Howard, Netflix