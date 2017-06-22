Police: Man Assaulted Female Jogger With Stick In New Jersey State Park 

June 22, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Parvin State Park

PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –– New Jersey State Park Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a female jogger with a stick at Parvin State Park on Monday.

Park police say the woman was running on the Parvin Lake Trail, also known as the “green trail,” around 5 p.m., when the suspect grabbed her by the shoulder and struck her with a stick in the face and neck.

The victim was able to hit the suspect in the face and run away. She was not seriously injured.

The suspect is described as a fair-skinned white man with red cheekbones, between 20 and 30 years of age, around 6-foot-2, with a skinny build, brown eyes, short dirty blonde hair brushed forward, wearing a black T-shirt and dark navy blue sweatpants style shorts.

The suspect may have signs of facial injuries from the altercation.

Please contact the New Jersey State Park Police Detective Bureau with any information regarding this incident at 1-877-927-6337.

