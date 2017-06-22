Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Boat Safe Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the season when boats are as thick as fish on the water. KYW’s Jay Lloyd talks to Coast Guard shipmates at the Cape May Training Center about keeping it safe.

Our Coast Guard veterans group just helped welcome a company of recruits into the fleet. Then we talked about past rescue missions that seem to repeat themselves. Here’s a chilling story of tragedy recalled by retired Petty Officer Charles Bolton about an 11-year-old enjoying a summer ride on the bow of his dad’s boat.

“They went over the wake from another boat. The boy bounced off. The father got excited and gunned the boat and caught the boy with the prop.”

Bolton’s patrol boat raced to the rescue, transported the injured boy to a waiting ambulance, He survived. A New Jersey 9-year-old wasn’t so lucky last year when he went off a bow, was carved by the prop and didn’t survive. The lesson: Keep children in the cockpit and have them in life jackets. Anticipate the unexpected. Have fun, but play it safe.

—–

“Jay Lloyd’s Getaway” Main Page