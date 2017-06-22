Officials: ‘Dirty Old Santa’ Traveled To Meet Teen Girl For Sex

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A man who police say referred to himself as “Dirty old Santa” has been arrested after he allegedly tried to lure a police officer posing as a teenager for sex.
Authorities say William T. McKinlay, 56, of Philadelphia, used a website called “young uns – m4w (NE)” to communicate with the police officer posing as a teenage girl named “Stephanie.”
According to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, McKinlay had explicit conversations with “Stephanie” over the course of a month in April, explaining how to masturbate.
During one conversation, McKinlay allegedly sent a picture with his hand spread across his mouth, sticking his tongue through his fingers, telling “Stephanie” about performing oral sex. He also sent graphic pictures and referred to himself as “dirty old Santa.”
McKinlay later agreed to meet “Stephanie” in person at an ice cream store on June 21. He was arrested at the scene.
McKinlay is being charged with criminal use of a communications facility, attempted statutory sexual assault and solicitation, and attempted involuntary indecent sexual intercourse.
Authorities say McKinlay held himself out as Santa. Further investigation confirmed that he was a seasonal employee at Macy’s in Philadelphia although his exact position could not be confirmed.