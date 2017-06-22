Police Investigating Audio Recordings Of Cosby Trial Posted To Social Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A video from inside a courtroom during the Bill Cosby trial has surfaced on social media, and now Montgomery County detectives are involved.

The nearly two-hour long video opens with photos outside the courthouse and audio of the judge instructing the jury prior to closing arguments.

It then includes the full audio of closing arguments from Bill Cosby’s attorney, Brian McMonagle, over still images of the video screen that set up in the auxiliary courtroom.

Spokesman: Bill Cosby Plans To Give Town Halls On ‘What To Do To Avoid’ Sex Assault Allegations

That screen shows the courtroom with Cosby and his attorneys sitting at the defense table.

Pennsylvania law prohibits photos or recording during court proceedings.

The video was posted on YouTube under the title “MUST SEE__ The Cosby Case Defense Closing Arguments.”

Also on the same account is video taken in the hallway, which was also a violation of the decorum order.

The person doing the recording says she is not supposed to be recording and will have to shut her phone off.

Cosby Juror: 2 Holdouts Prevented Guilty Verdict

The decorum order says the use of electronic devices will be subject to penalties for contempt of court including fines or summary incarceration.

Court officials say they are aware of it and Montgomery County detectives are investigating.