Cosby Juror: 2 Holdouts Prevented Guilty Verdict

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A juror from Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial says there were two holdouts that prevented a guilty verdict.

And the juror says, over the 52-hours of deliberations, things got tense.

In an interview with ABC News, a juror says the final vote was 10 to 2 to convict Cosby on two counts of aggravated indecent assault, but 11 to 1 to acquit him on a third.

The juror, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says in an initial non-binding vote, the seven men and five women voted to find Cosby not guilty on all counts.

However, after 30 hours of deliberations, they ended up at the 10 to 2 margin, the juror saying the two holdouts were “not moving, no matter what.”

The final 22 hours were tense, according to the juror.

The juror said people would just start crying out of nowhere in the room that was too small to even walk.

One man hurt his hand when he punched a concrete wall.

“I think he broke his pinky knuckle,” the juror said.