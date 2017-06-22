City Pools Officially Open For The Summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s mayor joined parks and recreation staff on Thursday in a ceremonial opening of the city’s pools.
Mayor Jim Kenney climbed up onto the pool deck at the Murphy Recreation Center on West Shunk Street in South Philadelphia, where youngsters were waiting Thursday for the signal: a blast from his lifeguard whistle officially opening the pools.
Councilman Mark Squilla got so into the moment that he ran past Kenney and the lifeguard chair and jumped into the pool – fully clothed.
Kenney, who swam in the same pool as a boy growing up in the neighborhood, says it’s great to get the summer season started.
“Swimming is also a great exercise. It’s important to stay active, stay healthy, eat the right foods, and stay in shape and look forward to enjoying the weather and our many facilities this year,” said Kenney.
The city has more than 70 indoor and outdoor pools open for the summer season.