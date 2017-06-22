Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Targeting Southwest Philly Church

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of a series of burglaries at a Southwest Philadelphia church.
Police say the suspect broke into the Celestia Church of Christ in the 5800 block of Woodland Avenue between May 25 and May 29.
The suspect allegedly broke into a shed and stole several items, including coolers, tires and tool boxes.
Investigators say about $3,000 worth of items were stolen.
The suspect is described as a black male, middle-aged, thin build, with a beard, wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, and a dark-colored knit cap.
If you have any information on this crime, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.