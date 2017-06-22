Spokesman: Bill Cosby Plans To Give Town Halls On ‘What To Do To Avoid’ Sex Assault Allegations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby is planning to give town halls to warn people about the dangers of sexual assault allegations.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for the 79-year-old actor and comedian, told Fox Birmingham affiliate WBRC-TV that Cosby wants to reach out to young people following the trial.

“Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work. We are now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to this city (Birmingham) sometime in July,” said Wyatt. “To talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

Wyatt continued, “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”

Following that interview, Wyatt told CBS3 that there have been “multiple requests for Cosby to come out to churches and organizations, including one in Philly, to talk to the youth to discuss how he handled the allegations, how these allegations should be handled and what to do to avoid them.”

A judge declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the Cosby sexual assault case over the weekend.

A juror told The Associated Press on Thursday that a similar number of jurors wanted to convict Cosby as acquit him on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

Constand, testified that Cosby penetrated her with his fingers after giving her pills that left her woozy and unable to tell him to stop. Cosby has said his encounter with Constand was consensual.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele plans to retry Cosby.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)