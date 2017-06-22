Benefits Of Living Less Stressfully

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you visit the doctor, the time you spend is probably focused on ways to lose weight, quit smoking, or adjust medications.

I know that this is what I spend most of my time addressing when I am with patients, but maybe I should be spending more time with lifestyle advice regarding stress reduction and ways to get away from work and the constant barrage of information through the internet and cell phones.

We are seeing a growing number of stress-related issues and perhaps we should be advising our patients to enjoy your family –have a family meal and celebrate.

Take a guilt-free day or days to sleep in and turn off cable news and read a book.

A growing number of studies are alerting us to a new risk for heart disease: growing pressure and lack of relaxation.

We understand very little about the impact of stress on the body, but there is no doubt the potential for damage is there