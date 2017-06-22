Beat The Heat With New Philadelphia Zoo Exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo has something cool to beat the summer heat! It involves 100 tons of man made snow you can play in.
The snow is made onsite overnight and then placed into the various fun zones, like at Snow Leopard Slope, where you grab a tube and climb 20 feet high, cross your feet, and then go down 120 feet along a snow coated slide.
The kids were having a blast and learning about things like the connection between animals and snow.
“My favorite part is that I was really hot, and then when I went on the slide it just cooled me down and it was fast,” said six-year-old Jude Holmes, who also shared some of his own knowledge on snow leopards, “they come out in the snow, and that they are white and black with spots, and they can climb trees.”
“Snow leopards have extra large front paws,” added seven-year-old Elizabeth Naphy.
A smaller snow slide is available for the younger kids.
You can also pretend to be polar bear digging in the snow, or make snow balls and aim for the bulls eye.
For more information, go to philadelphiazoo.org