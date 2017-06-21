Delaware County DA Takes To Courthouse Steps Over Safety Concerns At Area Hospitals

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — As a disagreement plays out in a Delaware County courtroom over how much the hedge-fund that bought Crozer-Keystone Health System still owes, the district attorney joined nurses and other hospital staff on the steps of the courthouse to call on hospital administrators to put worker and patient safety before profits.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan says he is concerned for the safety of not only workers but also patients at Crozer-Keystone hospitals, which are now owned by hedge fund Prospect Medical Holdings. For example, he says nurses at Crozer-Chester.

“They’re telling me that there’s only once security guard on at any given time,” Whelan said.

The DA says it’s not uncommon for someone under the influence of drugs or alcohol to get violent in the emergency room, and while a nurse is a protected class, making an assault a felony….

“The hospital administration also needs to recognize it,” Whelan said, “make sure there’s adequate security there to intervene, and to make sure the police are called.”

Whelan says he has a meeting scheduled with nurses next week, and he plans to then meet with hospital administrators.

“Indicating that this is unacceptable,” he said, “and they need to change policy and procedure.”