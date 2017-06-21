Wednesday’s Child: Zymir

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zymir is a 16-year-old who has a big presence on the football field.
“(I play) running back, linebacker and D-tackle.”
And nothing’s getting in the way of his dreams.
“The goal is to play for college and hopefully the NFL.”
He already has a state championship under his belt and he’s trying out for colleges.
But he says having a forever family in the stands would make all the difference.
“Knowing there’s somebody there rooting for you. That would be great.”
Off the field, he’s taking his education seriously. And he says a family would play a big role as he works to become an engineer or architect.
“Basically, a family that’s going to guide me on the right path. Like, when I do go to college, I could come home to them. I could have that support.”
For more information about adopting Zymir or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s web site, http://www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.