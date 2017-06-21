Wednesday’s Child: Zymir

June 21, 2017 2:54 AM By Larry Kane
Filed Under: adoption, Adoption Center of Delaware Valley, Larry Kane, Wednesday's Child

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zymir is a 16-year-old who has a big presence on the football field.

“(I play) running back, linebacker and D-tackle.”

And nothing’s getting in the way of his dreams.

“The goal is to play for college and hopefully the NFL.”

He already has a state championship under his belt and he’s trying out for colleges.

But he says having a forever family in the stands would make all the difference.

“Knowing there’s somebody there rooting for you. That would be great.”

Off the field, he’s taking his education seriously. And he says a family would play a big role as he works to become an engineer or architect.

“Basically, a family that’s going to guide me on the right path. Like, when I do go to college, I could come home to them. I could have that support.”
For more information about adopting Zymir or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s  web site, http://www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.

“Wednesday’s Child” main page

 

 

More from Larry Kane
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch