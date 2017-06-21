The Moody Blues at The Mann

June 21, 2017 9:22 AM
moody 353by628 The Moody Blues at The Mann
The Moody Blues are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of their iconic, landmark album, DAYS OF FUTURE PASSED, which was originally released in 1967.  The band will reflect back on five decades of some of the most well-beloved music in pop culture history this summer, when they perform live onstage, for the first-time ever, their epic album in its entirety. Don’t miss out on hearing songs like “Nights In White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon” and more, plus a set of the greatest hits live at the Mann on Saturday, July 15th.

Tickets are on sale now via MannCenter.org, Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000, AEGLive.com, or the Mann Box Office.
Up to five KYW Insiders will win a pair of tickets to this show on July 15th.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch