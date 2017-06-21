WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power In Area | Full Weather Coverage

Talks Now Underway Over NJ’s Proposed $35.5 Billion Budget

June 21, 2017 5:46 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, Governor Christie, KYW Newsradio, New Jersey Budget

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — With little more than a week before the June 30th deadline, talks continue over a new budget for the state of New Jersey. Three main issues seem to be on the table.

It’s coming down to more money for schools, drug treatment and pensions and how to make that all work.

Democrats in the legislature are pushing hard to get additional funds to school districts shortchanged by an ongoing funding formula problem. Governor Chris Christie is looking to wrestle millions from Horizon Blue Cross as part of reform legislation. And the pension crisis has prompted 11 credit rating downgrades on Wall Street.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, in Salem County Wednesday, spoke with KYW Newsradio about the meetings now underway.

READ: Judge In Cosby Trial Releases Jurors’ Names

“The Governor’s come to the table with an open mind and we’re talking and we’re negotiating and that’s a good thing,” Sweeney said.

Christie, likewise, wouldn’t get into specifics very much.

“We talked about the budget and a lot of different aspects of the budget, including the additional 320 million dollars in spending that they want to add on to the budget.,” the Governor told reporters during a press conference in Trenton.

Sweeney has said he won’t allow a state budget to pass without serious short term changes to school district funding. Christie has reminded people that he’s not up for re-election in the fall, but legislators are.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch