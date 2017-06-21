Suspect Accused Of Targeting Unlocked Cars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of targeting unlocked cars.
Surveillance video shows the man walking in the 500 block of West Thompson Street Monday just before 2 p.m.
Officers say he was checking for unlocked cars. He was eventually able to get into a parked car.
Police say he stole some expensive electronics from the car, including an iPad and a couple of bags.
The suspect is described as a white male, with brown hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark gray T-shirt, blue shorts, white shoes, and white socks.
If you see this suspect do not approach him, contact 911 immediately.