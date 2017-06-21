Suspect Accused Of Targeting Unlocked Cars

June 21, 2017 2:25 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of targeting unlocked cars.

Surveillance video shows the man walking in the 500 block of West Thompson Street Monday just before 2 p.m.

Officers say he was checking for unlocked cars. He was eventually able to get into a parked car.

PD: Taxi Driver Shot, Robbed In Fairmount 

Police say he stole some expensive electronics from the car, including an iPad and a couple of bags.

The suspect is described as a white male, with brown hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark gray T-shirt, blue shorts, white shoes, and white socks.

If you see this suspect do not approach him, contact 911 immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch