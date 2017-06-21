Storm Damage Causes Delays On SEPTA Regional Rails

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is reporting delays on the regional rails because of storm damage.
Trains on the Paoli-Thorndale line are operating with delays of up to an hour because downed trees caused signal and power issues.
The West Trenton line is running up to 40 minutes late.
The Trenton line to Chestnut Hill East is also running more than 35 minutes behind schedule.
The Doylestown line to Malvern is running at nearly 45 minutes late.
Check SEPTA’s website for the latest updates.