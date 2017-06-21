Storms Cause Thousands Of Power Outages Across Region, Airport Delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy rain and wind swept across parts of the Philadelphia region knocking out power to thousands of customers and causing some delays at Philadelphia International Airport.
PECO was reporting close to 30,000 outages Wednesday evening. In Philadelphia, more than 12,000 customers were without power. In Montgomery County, 10,000 customers were disconnected. More than 3,000 customers were offline in both Chester County and Delaware County. Bucks County was only dealing with a few dozen outages.
The rough weather was also causing some delays for people travelling to and from Philadelphia.
Departing flights were experiencing delays up to 45 minutes.
Flights into Philadelphia International were also affected.
For information about a specific flight, check with your airline, or visit phl.org