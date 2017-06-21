Special Device May Help Alleviate Back Pain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Brian Muscreave has trouble with any kind of movement.

He broke his back slipping on black ice two years ago.

Two surgeries later and every kind of therapy possible–he’s still in agony.

“It’s a constant pain that goes down from my back and then into feet…feels like needles,” Muscreave said.

At 50, he’s no longer able to work and even the simple joys of playing with his grandson are limited.

“He wants pop pop to pick him and and you can’t,” Muscreave said.

Muscreave is hoping this Evoke device will give him back his life. The Evoke system is the newest spinal cord stimulation therapy.

“I think the potential is that this will be a big breakthrough,” Dr. Steven Rose of Delaware Valley Pain and Spine said. “In real time we are reading the patients pain and responding to it. this is a major advance in pain management.”

The device is surgically implanted in the back with a lead that goes up the spinal column.

The device creates an electrical stimulation that interrupts pain signals to the brain. it’s the first that automatically adjusts to movements and variations in pain.

“The signal can change depending on the patients position or coughing or whether they’re in the car,” Dr. Rose said.

Before no matter what the patient was doing the stimulation would be the same.

Muscreave just hopes he’ll be able to get off a fentynal patch and oxycodone he’s been using for pain relief.

“I’m praying that it can help enough to get off some of the drug,” he said. “I don’t want to be on this medication the rest of my life.”

Since the therapy doesn’t work for everyone, Muscreave was able to try a portable, external unit before deciding to get the surgery.

“It helps with the nerve pain its sort of a tingling feeling,” he said. “I think it’s great; it’s awesome and I really believe it’s going to be something.”

Muscreave, who was the first patient in our area to test the device say he’s feeling a lot better.

The Spine Institute is looking for more patients to be part of the clinical trial, preliminary data shows.

A majority of patients get sustained pain relief as with any surgery there is a risk for infection ..

More information on the Evoke is available here.