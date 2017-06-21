Police: Attempted Robbery Suspect Scared Off By Employees Screaming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a masked gunman who tried to rob a South Philadelphia grocery store last month.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video entering the store on the 1400 block of South 16th Street, just after noon on May 20.
The suspect pulled out a gun and employees began to scream, say police. The suspect then ran away empty-handed.
No one was injured.
If you recognize anything about the suspect, call 215.686.TIPS (8477).