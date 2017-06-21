Solar Tech Company’s Educational Programs Give Young People Second Chance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A growing solar technology company based in Northern Liberties is expanding its workforce by giving young people from North Philadelphia a second chance.

Eric Pope recently began a job installing solar panels on rooftops. On Wednesday, Pope joined a crew at a home in Woolwich, New Jersey.

“I like it. I have to get used to walking on the roofs,” he said. “It’s a little intimidating since I have never worked on a roof before, but it’s a good job.”

Wearing a harness, sun visor, hard hat and electrical gloves, his motto is safety first, the first lesson he learned from his new employer. Pope spent time in juvenile justice system for fighting. He says the mark on his record precluded him from jobs. He changed his life when he joined PowerCorps PHL, a city run program that helped Pope right the ship and get green job training. Now 21 years old, Pope was referred to Solar States, a b-corp that designs solar engineering systems and now, he’s on his way.

“It’s kind of hard trying to get jobs when you come from my neighborhood, especially with my background,” said Pope, who is from North Philadelphia. “I’m just happy I was able to move from one part of my life, to another.”

“Philadelphians have been left out of the job market far too long,” said Micah Gold-Markell, founder. “There is tremendous growth in Philadelphia, yet there is tremendous poverty.”

Gold-Markell grew up in the Powelton Village area of West Philadelphia. After working in the software industry for 15 years, he decided to start a company that could help change the narrative.

“A lot of the trades lean on the excuse, ‘we can’t find anyone qualified,'” he said. “To me, you make the people qualified.”

He says Solar States works with several programs, including Youth Build Charter School, to train ex-offenders, former high school drop-outs and the underemployed to work in solar. The company then hires the best of the group for jobs starting at $13 an hour, providing perks like phones for employees and a headquarters close to public transportation.

“We wanted to make it easy for the type of folks that we are looking for,” he said.

So far, the 25-employee company has brought on seven employees through their efforts.

“We don’t just hire people to be installers, because that requires that you climb up on roofs,” he said. “There are also jobs in our back office, permitting positions, technical positions, sales positions, as well.”

Gold-Markell says the average salary is $45,000, less for newbies, more for those with experience. Those who work there more than six months can get profit-sharing.

“We are looking to scale up and hire more,” said Gold-Markell, noting they just got a contract with SEPTA.

Isaiah Labell is a student at Youth Build Charter School, taking classes in the solar track. He got an internship at Solar States and is hoping to get a job.

“It’s the best job I ever had,” said Labell. “It’s a little dangerous at times, but it’s safety first.”

Labell, 19, dropped out of high school to work at age 16, but was only able to get jobs as a dishwasher at a nursing home and overnight at a warehouse. He’s working on getting his high school diploma.

“Youth Build, they pay you to go to school, so it makes it easy if you need money,” said Labell. “And now this is a great job.”

Labell says he learns something new every day. He says his dream is to eventually work in marketing or sales.

“I think I could make it work,” he said. “I want to help the environment.”

For more on Solar States, visit their website.