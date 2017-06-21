Seth Williams Corruption Trial Focusing On Allegation He Stole Money From Own Mother

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal corruption trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams continues as the spotlight has been on the accusation that the ripped off his own mother.

The focus so far in Williams’ trial has been on his alleged theft of money meant to pay his mother’s medical bills.

The prosecution, led by a team of three assistant U.S. attorneys, has laid out five separate so-called schemes they allege Williams committed.

Prosecutors say Williams traded the influence as his position as our city’s top law enforcement officer for bribes, overseas trips, a couch and even a 1997 Jaguar convertible.

However, the focus so far has been on Williams alleged theft of his own mother’s Social Security and pension money earmarked for her nursing home health care.

The government has called four witnesses so far, including the director of admissions and Kathleen DeFriece, the director of accounts receivable for the nursing home.

DeFriece testified Williams was the “responsible party” for his mother, and instead of paying the nursing home for his mother’s care, he used her bank account to pay bills and to purchase items from Old Navy and other retailers.

The directors of admissions testified she likely does not review every document with each incoming family.

Williams’ defense claims the district attorney was never properly informed of his responsibility.

Williams has maintained his innocence and his defense team says they have a number of character witnesses to vouch for him.