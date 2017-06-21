Philadelphia loves Broadway’s hottest disco musical… Saturday Night Fever – LIVE ON STAGE at Walnut Street Theatre. Put on your “Boogie Shoes” for one of the most loved dance stories of all time! It’s Saturday Night Fever! The year is 1979. Tony Manero is a young man with a dead-end job and extraordinary dance moves. He has only one ambition in life – to become the disco king. It’s time to boogie with the Bee Gees and their hit songs… “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “Jive Talking,” ” and “How Deep is Your Love?” Extended through July 16th
Catch your Saturday Night Fever at Walnut Street Theatre. Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster – or call 215-574-3550.
Up to ten Insiders will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to this show!