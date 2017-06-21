Britain’s Prince Philip Hospitalized With Infection

June 21, 2017 6:52 AM
Filed Under: Britain, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (CBS) — Britain’s Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital.

British media reports Queen Elizabeth’s husband was taken there Tuesday night as a precautionary measure for an infection from a pre-existing condition.

Prince Philip is 96 years old.

He was set to accompany the queen at a speech she will give Wednesday at the opening of parliament but for now, he will not be there.

Last month, Prince Philip announced he would step down from public engagements sometime in the fall.

