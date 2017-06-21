Make The Beach Great Again With Trump Swimsuit

June 21, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can make the beach great again!

Fans of President Trump who are trying to cool off from all the heat can now show their support at the shore.

An online retailer is selling a one-piece swimsuit featuring an extreme close-up of the commander-in-chief, with a shocked expression on his face.

The swimsuit is sold by the company Beloved Shirts.

It’s made in America and retails for $50.

