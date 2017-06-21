Philly’s Newest Beer Garden Set To Open At SugarHouse Casino

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s newest beer garden opens Thursday night at SugarHouse Casino.

It’s called “Fishtown Hops.” It’s an indoor-outdoor beer garden which utilizes a corner space in an expanded portion of the casino.

“We looked around at this beautiful little corner of our campus that we have looking out over the river and we thought ‘this is a great use of the space,'” said Wendy Hamilton, general manager at SugarHouse. “So now it’s a bar with an outdoor space and it feeds down onto our riverwalk.”

Hamilton says neighboring Yards Brewery made a specialty beer just for the casino beer garden, called “Philly’s Winner.”

“Yards created for us a saison, which is a summer ale,” she said. “It’s on the lighter side, perfect for sitting out in the sunshine and being refreshed.”

And a specialized food menu was created for the beer garden.

“We have 12 items on our own menu that you can always order. They’re great for sharing; and then Thursday through Sunday there will always be one food truck here. They rotate,” Hamilton explained. “One of my favorites to look at is candied bacon; so it comes in a mason jar and it’s crisp, cooked, thick-cut bacon with a bourbon dipping glaze that’s in the bottom of the jar.”

Fishtown Hops will be open through October 15 — but Hamilton says it could stay open longer if the weather holds out.