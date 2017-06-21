Phillies Agree To Terms With Top Pick Adam Haseley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have agreed to terms with eighth overall pick Adam Haseley, the team announced on Wednesday.
Haseley, 21, batted .390 (87-223) with 16 doubles, 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 44 walks, 68 runs and a 1.150 OPS in 58 games for the University of Virginia during the 2017 season.
In addition, the Phillies came to terms with six more of their top 10 selections from the 2017 draft:
RHP Spencer Howard (round 2)
3B/SS Jake Scheiner (round 4)
SS Nick Maton (round 7)
LHP Jhordany Mezquita (round 8)
3B/1B Jack Zoellner (round 9)
RHP Connor Brogdon (round 10)