Phillies Agree To Terms With Top Pick Adam Haseley

June 21, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have agreed to terms with eighth overall pick Adam Haseley, the team announced on Wednesday.

Haseley, 21, batted .390 (87-223) with 16 doubles, 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 44 walks, 68 runs and a 1.150 OPS in 58 games for the University of Virginia during the 2017 season.

In addition, the Phillies came to terms with six more of their top 10 selections from the 2017 draft:

RHP Spencer Howard (round 2)

3B/SS Jake Scheiner (round 4)

SS Nick Maton (round 7)

LHP Jhordany Mezquita (round 8)

3B/1B Jack Zoellner (round 9)

RHP Connor Brogdon (round 10)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch