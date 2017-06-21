Phillies Battle Cardinals Again At CBP

June 21, 2017 3:00 PM By Matt Leon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies continue their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

Last night the Phillies opened this set with an 11-inning, 8-1 loss as the Cardinals sent 11 men to the plate in the 11th inning, scoring seven runs. The Phillies are now 0-4 against St. Louis this season.

The defeat was the fourth in row and 12th in 13 games for the Phillies who have baseball’s worst record at 22-47.

Rookie Nick Pivetta will be on the mound tonight for the Phillies. The right-hander is 1-3 this season with a 4.46 ERA and coming off his best performance as a big leaguer. Last time out he pitched seven shutout innings against Boston, getting a no-decision in a game the Phillies won 1-0.

St. Louis will start right-hander Michael Wacha. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA. He beat the Phillies earlier this month in St. Louis. On June 9th, he allowed two runs in six innings in a 3-2 victory.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with the Allentown Morning Call’s Stephen Gross about the continued struggles for the Phils.

 

