Study: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Protects Brain Against Alzheimer’s Disease

June 21, 2017 10:46 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—New research from Philadelphia about extra virgin olive oil and its role in fighting Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers at Temple University found that “extra virgin olive oil” protected memory and learning ability in mice.

“Brain cells from mice fed diets enriched with extra-virgin olive oil had higher levels of autophagy and reduced levels of amyloid plaques and phosphorylated tau,” Dr. Praticò said. The latter substance, phosphorylated tau, is responsible for neurofibrillary tangles, which are suspected of contributing to the nerve cell dysfunction in the brain that is responsible for Alzheimer’s memory symptoms.

Researchers say the oil could help reduce the formation of amyloid-beta plaques and certain tangles in the brain which researchers say are hallmarks of Alzheimer’s.

To read more about the study CLICK HERE.

