Obesity A Globally Growing Concern

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We think of obesity as a problem isolated to our affluent culture here in the United States.
According to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, obesity isn’t just a United States problem — it’s a global epidemic.
Researchers reported from an analysis of 68.5 million people in 195 countries for the global burden of disease study.
Since 1980, the prevalence of obesity has doubled in more than 70 countries, and has continuously increased in most other countries.
According to the Stockholm Food Forum, the global incidence of obesity is rapidly increasing, especially in children.
This is an issue because obesity is estimated to account for 4 million deaths globally, a significant percentage, due to cardiovascular related complications.
The major concern is that, for young people, the obesity incidence will be associated with issues like heart disease and diabetes occurring earlier.