Canadian Man Charged In Stabbing Of Airport Officer

June 21, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: FBI, Michigan, Stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Canadian man has been charged with stabbing an airport officer in the neck in Flint, Michigan.

Federal prosecutors announced the charge Wednesday against Amor Ftouhi of Quebec. He’s charged with committing violence at an airport.

The criminal complaint says Ftouhi stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville with a large knife and declared “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

The FBI says Ftouhi said something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.” Neville was stabbed in the neck and is in stable condition.

 

