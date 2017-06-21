Markelle Fultz Says He’s Going To Prove Philly Columnist Wrong

June 21, 2017 8:03 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Bob Brookover got negative national attention for his article on the Sixers’ decision to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, presumably to draft Markelle Fultz.

Brookover started his column with “I confess I have never seen Markelle Fultz play a basketball game.”

Brookover proceeded to explain why he has concerns about the decision to trade up for the Washington Huskies point-guard, who went 9-22 in his only college season.

On Wednesday’s edition of Pardon My TakeFultz responded to Brookover.

“That’s funny because first of all, I’m glad he wrote that,” Fultz said. “That’s a little bit of motivation for me. So, I’m gonna prove him wrong. And how is he gonna say something when he didn’t watch me play?”

Fultz, 19, was asked a few other questions as well:

What is the first thing you’re going to buy?

“Something for my mom, my sister, and my trainer Keith [Williams].”

Did you feel disrespected by the Celtics, who traded the No. 1 pick?

“No I didn’t. I’m just happy I get a chance to play basketball. When they did that, I really didn’t have any feelings really.”

