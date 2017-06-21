Markelle Fultz Reportedly Says 76ers Will Start Winning ‘As Soon As I Get There’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Golden State Warriors won 83 total games en route to their second title in three years, this season.

The 76ers have won 75 games in the last four seasons…combined.

But fans are thinking playoffs in 2017-18 thanks to Markelle Fultz, the player who is expected to go No. 1 overall to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Fultz, when asked when the Sixers will start winning again on Wednesday said, “As soon as I get there,” according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News NBA.

Markelle Fultz on when the Sixers can start winning: "As soon as I get there." — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) June 21, 2017

Markelle Fultz wants to shift the culture in Philly. pic.twitter.com/6SCRtsCBqu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2017

Fultz, who just turned 19 on May 29th, averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as a freshman at Washington. Fultz shot 47.6% FG / 41.3% 3FG / 64.9% FT.

“I think they got a chance to fight maybe for the eighth spot,” Fultz’s trainer Keith Williams said on 94WIP. “You hope that they’re in better shape than the older guys and next thing you know, they fighting. Even if they don’t make it, they just fighting for a spot. That would be a tremendous accomplishment for such a young team.”