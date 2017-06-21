Handicapped Man Who Was Attacked By Teens Gets To Meet Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The video went viral earlier this month, several teens attacking a handicapped man in Germantown.

Today, that man, Mark Smith, who is a huge Flyers fan, was invited to the team’s practice facility to meet Shayne Gostisbehere and Anthony Stolarz.

Stolarz and Ghost presented Smith with a personalized jersey. Afterwards, the trio bonded over their love of sports.

They even discussed the big boxing match between Mcgregor and Mayweather.

Smith chose Mayweather.

“I saw the video. Obviously you don’t want to watch that, you don’t want to see things happen, but things like that happen in the world these days and you know it’s not a good thing to see but it’s great to see his attitude about it, how he’s just brushing it off, having fun and going on with his life,” said Gostisbehere.

The good-natured Smith accepted more gifts from the Flyguys but he’s not playing to keep all of the items.

He says he’s going to give some to little kids.

“I was so excited to do it, just to make him smile, but I think the thing that caught me off guard the most was, how he said right away he didn’t want any of the stuff, he wanted to give it to little kids and make them just as happy as he was today, I think that really struck me inside,” Gostisbehere said.

And before Smith left the practice ice, he told guys what fans are hoping to see: “I want a Stanley Cup.”

Police say they arrested four of the individuals involved in the assault.