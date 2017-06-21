‘Make Music’ Festival Brings Pop Up Performances To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first day of summer was marked by music all across Philadelphia as part of the annual Make Music Philly festival.
Beneath a canopy of shady trees in Rittenhouse Square, nine men formed a circle as they played bluegrass music for a lunchtime crowd.
In the heart of Center City, grey-bearded folkie David Falcone was giving a solo performance at Milkboy.
And so it went, throughout the day, all cross the city — organized concerts and informal performances. From a Harmonica Jam and Cymbal Jungle to R&B and hip-hop. Make Music Philly organizer Dillon Minacci says this is an organic musical festival.
“At our bucket drumming event at Dilsilvestro Playground, once we set up the buckets, kids just started coming over and banging as quickly as they could,” Minacci said. “So yeah, it just happens. And that’s the best part about this.”
Philly is among roughly 700 cities throughout the world now taking part in Make Music, which originated in France more than 30 years ago.