PD: Authorities Searching For Inmate After Accidental Release

June 21, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Russell Allen Bryant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for an inmate they say was accidentally released.

Police say Russell Allen Bryant was mistakenly released from the 18th District Headquarters in the 5500 block of Pine Street, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He was in custody awaiting trial on rape charges and had been transported from Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility to be processed for unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Russell Allen Bryant is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

