Crews Searching For Missing Teen Swimmer Who Got Swept Away

June 21, 2017 6:03 PM
HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a teenage swimmer who got swept away in the water in Hamilton Township.

Police say first responders were called out to a marshy area behind Westcott Avenue around 5 p.m. for a report of two teens who were swimming and got swept away.

One of the boys was able to swim to shore. Police and fire crews are continuing to search for a 17-year-old boy.

Police say there is no indication the boy who made it to shore is injured.

New Jersey State Police is also assisting in the search.

