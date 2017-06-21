Graceland Presents: Elvis Live in Concert at The Mann

Graceland® prepares to mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Elvis’™ passing this with it’s U.S. debut tour of “Elvis: Live in Concert,” an all-new concert production featuring Elvis Presley on the big screen accompanied by a live orchestra. This critically-acclaimed stage event, which has performed to sold out crowds around the world since last November, is inspired by the award-winning, chart-topping album releases, “If I Can Dream” and “The Wonder of You,” which features remastered vocals of the king’s voice and new orchestral arrangements of some of his biggest hits.
The concert tour features Elvis Presley as he has never been heard or seen before – with remastered vocals and the full, rich sound of a live orchestra, as well as performance footage rarely seen on the big screen. The production features many of Elvis’ biggest hits, as it celebrates the music, life and legacy of the greatest entertainer of all time. For tickets and info, click here.
Up to five Insiders will win a pair of tickets to the show on August 12th.