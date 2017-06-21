Graceland Presents: Elvis Live in Concert at The Mann

June 21, 2017 9:03 AM
elvis 353x628 Graceland Presents: Elvis Live in Concert at The Mann
Graceland® prepares to mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Elvis’™ passing this with it’s U.S. debut tour of “Elvis: Live in Concert,” an all-new concert production featuring Elvis Presley on the big screen accompanied by a live orchestra. This critically-acclaimed stage event, which has performed to sold out crowds around the world since last November, is inspired by the award-winning, chart-topping album releases, “If I Can Dream” and “The Wonder of You,” which features remastered vocals of the king’s voice and new orchestral arrangements of some of his biggest hits.
The concert tour features Elvis Presley as he has never been heard or seen before – with remastered vocals and the full, rich sound of a live orchestra, as well as performance footage rarely seen on the big screen.  The production features many of Elvis’ biggest hits, as it celebrates the music, life and legacy of the greatest entertainer of all time. For tickets and info, click here.
Up to five Insiders will win a pair of tickets to the show on August 12th.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch