Delaware Memorial Bridge To Partially Close For 1st Ever Charity Fundraiser

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Memorial Bridge has never been used for a fundraiser in its 65-year history.
That’ll change this fall with an event planned to benefit Special Olympics, although officials are going to great lengths to keep problems to a minimum.
A 5K run is scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 1, open to up to 2,500 first responders from throughout the region. Why just them? Primarily for safety’s sake, although Col. Richard Arroyo with the Delaware River and Bay Authority Police says there’s more to it.
“It’s a way to do the run without any cost to the DRBA or minimal cost to the DRBA and it gives the first responders a chance to give back to the community,” Arroyo told KYW Newsradio.
Participants can sign up online starting July 1 at www.sode.org. There is a $100 fee and runners will have to produce official ID.
Plans are to hold the event on the northbound span into New Jersey, with all but one lane shut down to cars for three and a half hours.
There’ll be no effect on the southbound span.