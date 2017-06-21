Police: Dead Man Found In Tractor-Trailer Parked At Cambria County Sheetz

June 21, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Cambria County, dead man, Sheetz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they found a dead man in a parked tractor-trailer at Sheetz late Tuesday morning.

PennLive reports authorities say the man’s decomposing body was in the tractor-trailer parked for four or five days at the convenience store in Cambria County.

Police say the man was from Oklahoma and appears to be in his 30s or 40s.

Officials say someone called 911 to report the decomposing body but their investigation is still ongoing.

