Judge In Cosby Trial Rules Jurors’ Names Will Be Released

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The Pennsylvania judge who presided over Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial ruled that the jurors’ names can be released.
Judge Steven O’Neill granted the media’s request to release the names on Wednesday.
He says jurors may not discuss what other jurors said during deliberations.
A mistrial was declared Saturday in Cosby’s sex assault trial after the jury deadlocked. O’Neill plans to hold a retrial within four months.
Lawyers for news outlets had argued that jurors’ names should be public to ensure transparency in the judicial process. Prosecutors and defense lawyers had argued they should remain secret, saying releasing them would make it more difficult to select a jury in Cosby’s second trial.
Cosby denies drugging and molesting accuser Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.
