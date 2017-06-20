NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Arrest Suspect With ‘Warning: Loco’ Tattoo On Neck

June 20, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Martin Muller, Penndel Borough Police Department

PENNDEL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A man with a “Warning: Loco” tattoo on his neck was arrested during a traffic stop.

Burglars Steal $30,000 In Precious Gems, Stones From Mineral Museum

The Penndel Borough Police Department says an officer initiated a traffic stop on Monday night on a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Martin Muller

Mugshot of Martin Muller. (credit: Penndel Borough Police Department)

Police say the driver, Martin Muller, was found to have active warrants for assault and violation of a protection from abuse order.

Girl Scouts To Have Opportunity To Earn Merit Badges In Cybersecurity

Muller was taken into custody and turned over to Philadelphia police.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch