Police Arrest Suspect With ‘Warning: Loco’ Tattoo On Neck

PENNDEL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A man with a “Warning: Loco” tattoo on his neck was arrested during a traffic stop.
The Penndel Borough Police Department says an officer initiated a traffic stop on Monday night on a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Police say the driver, Martin Muller, was found to have active warrants for assault and violation of a protection from abuse order.
Muller was taken into custody and turned over to Philadelphia police.
