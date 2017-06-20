‘Did My Shoulders Distract You’: High School Student Takes Aim At School’s Dress Code In Yearbook Quote

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey high school student took a stand against her school’s dress code in a yearbook quote.

Victoria DiPaolo, a senior at West Milford High School, took aim at her school in her yearbook quote at what she says was a sexist dress code.

“I’m sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?” the quote reads.

“Over the past four years, myself and many of my friends have received dress code violations for clothes that were nowhere near inappropriate. I became a bit infamous around school for fighting the administration about dress code, so I figured I’d use my senior quote as one final jab. I just found it funny that the outfits for senior portraits technically violated the dress code by exposing our shoulders, so I saw my opportunity and ran with it,” she told Yahoo Style.

The school’s dress code reads: “Halters, half-shirts, shorts, or sweaters and blouses that expose breasts or stomachs may not be worn. Shorts and skirts should not be a distraction. They should not be above the extended fingertips. Muscle shirts, mesh shirts, and loose-fitting tank tops are not permitted. Patches, decals, or sayings affixed to clothing are inappropriate if they are suggestive, drug-related, obscene in nature, or cause a disruption in normal proceedings.”

DiPaolo called the code “completely unreasonable.”

“It’s all based on sexism, and it is completely unreasonable,” she told Yahoo Style. “There have been a number of incidents where I was called into the office due to what I was wearing. Whether it was my bra strap showing, or my midriff being a quarter inch exposed, administration always gave me a problem.”

DiPaolo added that the reaction to her quote has been mostly positive.

“One of my teachers actually came up to me to tell me she loved my quote and thought it was hilarious. Most teachers have laughed at it. The general consensus at my school — unless you’re the principal — is that the dress code is ridiculous so people have loved the quote so far,” she told Yahoo Style.