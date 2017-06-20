NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

SRC Approves Long Awaited Teacher Contract, Not Without Some Drama Though

June 20, 2017 6:09 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Bill Green, Philadelphia School District, School Reform Commisson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-awaited new contract for Philadelphia teachers now has the okay from the School Reform Commission. But the debate over how to pay for the deal is only beginning.

The SRC voted 4-1 to ratify the tentative agreement already approved by members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

Philly Public School Teachers Vote To Approve Tentative Contract Agreement

Superintendent Wiliam Hite says having a contract for the first time in four years will mean fewer teachers looking to leave the district.

“Teachers have gone long enough without a contract, and this contract will provide stability for the school district moving forward,” he said.

The lone “no” vote came from Commissioner Bill Green, who questioned where the district would get the $395 million the contract would cost over five years.

City Announces Additional Steps In Battle Against Child Lead Poisoning

“The contract itself is irresponsible,” he said. “It is not paid for, and there is no commitment to pay for it.”

Not from the city or the state, Green says.

He feared a return to the days of three years ago, with huge deficits resulting in layoffs just to make ends meet.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch