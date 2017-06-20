SRC Approves Long Awaited Teacher Contract, Not Without Some Drama Though

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-awaited new contract for Philadelphia teachers now has the okay from the School Reform Commission. But the debate over how to pay for the deal is only beginning.

The SRC voted 4-1 to ratify the tentative agreement already approved by members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

Superintendent Wiliam Hite says having a contract for the first time in four years will mean fewer teachers looking to leave the district.

“Teachers have gone long enough without a contract, and this contract will provide stability for the school district moving forward,” he said.

The lone “no” vote came from Commissioner Bill Green, who questioned where the district would get the $395 million the contract would cost over five years.

“The contract itself is irresponsible,” he said. “It is not paid for, and there is no commitment to pay for it.”

Not from the city or the state, Green says.

He feared a return to the days of three years ago, with huge deficits resulting in layoffs just to make ends meet.