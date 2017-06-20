Daycare Worker Pleads Guilty To Pushing 4-Year-Old Girl Down Stairs

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — A daycare worker pleads guilty to pushing a small child down a flight of stairs.
Sarah Gable, 52, plead guilty to simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child in a Delaware County courtroom on Tuesday.
Gable was arrested in March after being caught on surveillance video pushing a young girl down the stairs at the Child Care of the Future daycare center in Clifton Heights.
Despite the fall, the 4-year-old girl only suffered a knee injury.
Gable was immediately fired from the daycare center after the incident.
She had worked at the daycare for about a year but she reportedly had about 25 years working in the daycare industry.
There is no word on sentencing.