Daycare Worker Pleads Guilty To Pushing 4-Year-Old Girl Down Stairs

June 20, 2017 3:19 PM

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — A daycare worker pleads guilty to pushing a small child down a flight of stairs.

Sarah Gable, 52, plead guilty to simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child in a Delaware County courtroom on Tuesday.

Gable was arrested in March after being caught on surveillance video pushing a young girl down the stairs at the Child Care of the Future daycare center in Clifton Heights.

Despite the fall, the 4-year-old girl only suffered a knee injury.

Gable was immediately fired from the daycare center after the incident.

She had worked at the daycare for about a year but she reportedly had about 25 years working in the daycare industry.

There is no word on sentencing.

