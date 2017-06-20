Report: Knicks Willing To Trade Kristaps Porzingis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — J.J. Redick, Patty Mills, and most recently, Kevin Love. Those are some of the big name veterans Sixers fans are dreaming of having in Philly.

Now, you can add Kristaps Porzingis to the list.

Highly respected NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, reports the Knicks are willing to trade the 21-year-old 7’3″ stretch-five.

Sources: As teams become aware Phil Jackson isn't ruling out possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, frenzy of interest is growing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

According to Woj, Knicks president Phil Jackson likes 20-year-old prospect Lauri Markkanen.

Sources: Phil Jackson met with Lauri Markkanen in New York on Monday, a player whom he's considering at No. 8 should Knicks move Porzingis. https://t.co/44d8EqMoBm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

The speculation involving the Sixers acquiring Porzingis to pair with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz began immediately on Twitter.

Saric, TLC, and one of LA 1st or SAC 1st for KP. Who says no? — max (@MaxRappaport) June 20, 2017

Load up Dario, Jah, Sauce, Covington, TJ, and with whatever picks we have left to give, here ya go #ZenMaster!!! #KnicksFireSale 🔥🔥🔥 — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) June 20, 2017