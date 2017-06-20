Report: Knicks Willing To Trade Kristaps Porzingis

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

June 20, 2017 11:39 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — J.J. Redick, Patty Mills, and most recently, Kevin Love. Those are some of the big name veterans Sixers fans are dreaming of having in Philly.

Now, you can add Kristaps Porzingis to the list.

Highly respected NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, reports the Knicks are willing to trade the 21-year-old 7’3″ stretch-five.

According to Woj, Knicks president Phil Jackson likes 20-year-old prospect Lauri Markkanen.

The speculation involving the Sixers acquiring Porzingis to pair with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz began immediately on Twitter.

 

