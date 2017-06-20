Phillies Designate Jeanmar Gomez, Michael Saunders For Assignment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies called up left-hander Hoby Milner and outfielder Cameron Perkins from triple-A Lehigh Valley, prior to Tuesday night’s game.
To make room for them on the 25-man roster, right-hander Jeanmar Gomez and outfielder Michael Saunders were designated for assignment.
Milner will wear No. 55. He has 2.60 ERA with 27 strikeouts to just four walks in 22 relief appearances for the IronPigs this season.
Perkins will wear No. 30. He his hitting .298 (62-208) with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks in 241 plate appearances for the IronPigs