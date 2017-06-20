News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 20

Chris talks about today’s Special Election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, a Supreme Court decision denying trademark protection of terms that denigrate the living or deceased, the U2 concert in Philadelphia Sunday, and freedom of speech on the radio. Chris talks to Bruce Bond, former radio talk show host for WTPA in Harrisburg about his recent departure in light of Trump discussion on air.

6:00 Donald Trump tweets about the Special Election taking place today in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

6:05 The Special Election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District is the most expensive House race in history.

6:07 Donald Trump sends a tweet this morning in support of Republican candidate Karen Handel who is facing Jon Ossoff in today’s Special Election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

6:20 Jury selection begins in Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams’s corruption trial.

6:25 A juvenile court judge in Massachusetts convicted a woman of killing her boyfriend with her words through text.

6:35 What’s Trending: Philadelphia 76ers, Beyonce, Pamela Anderson.

6:50 Supreme Court struck down part of a federal law that denies trademark protection of terms that denigrate the living or deceased.

6:52 Rhode Island’s teacher of the year poses with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office and grabs national headlines.

7:00 Eric Bolling of Fox News states the a preemptive strike with North Korea may be in the near future.

7:05 An article from the Washington Examiner states that 151 Conservatives in the House sent the Senate a list of “must haves” for the healthcare bill.

7:37 Alex Jones secretly recorded his conversations with Megyn Kelly and released the audio before their interview on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly’.

7:48 The details of Carrie Fisher’s autopsy reveals there were multiple drugs in her system.

8:05 Chris talks about the U2 concert Sunday night in Philadelphia and Bono’s political message to the audience.

8:22 Chris talks to Bruce Bond, former radio talk show host for WTPA in Harrisburg about his recent departure in light of Trump discussion on air.

8:35 What’s Trending: Philadelphia 76ers, Megyn Kelly, Wawa, Will and Grace.