Report: Sixers Reportedly Contacted Knicks About Kristaps Porzingis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The Sixers have reportedly contacted the New York Knicks about Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell Adam Zagoria, with ZAGSBLOG.
Sources say Philadelphia, Phoenix and San Antonio have all made calls regarding Porzingis.
What the Sixers would offer the Knicks remains unclear.
Standing at 7-foot-3, Porzingis averaged 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.
The reports come one day after the 76ers acquired the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft from the Boston Celtics.
The Knicks will pick at No. 8 in Thursday’s Draft.