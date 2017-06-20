Guardian Civic League Endorses Krasner For Philly DA

June 20, 2017 2:44 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Guardian Civic League, Larry Krasner, Rochelle Bilal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Guardian Civic League says they are endorsing Democrat Larry Krasner for District Attorney.

“We support you, and we hope you win this one,” said the league’s president Rochelle Bilal.

She says she is giving the endorsement of her more than 2,000 members to candidate Krasner.

“We understand that a person being a civil rights attorney might not be that bad,” she said.

Krasner was asked whether the endorsement would be a precursor to one from FOP Lodge 5, which backed Rich Negrin in the primary.

“Regardless of what endorsements come or do not come, I intend to stand for fairness and equal treatment for everyone including good police officers,” he said. “So that is not a primary concern of mine.”

Bilal says Republican candidate Beth Grossman never reached out to her organization seeking an endorsement.

